News updates from HT: On I-Day, Kejriwal says Delhi preparing to host Olympics after 2047 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi preparing to host Olympics after 2047, says Kejriwal on Independence Day

Kejriwal said that his government has set up Delhi Sports University, which is not only for athletes from the national capital but for the entire country. Read more

Meghalaya hands over erstwhile royal estate in heart of Shillong to Manipur

No one from the Meghalaya government was willing to comment on the seemingly low premium and land revenue charged for the property. Read more

China's Huawei spied, installed data ‘back door’ in Pakistan: Report

China’s Huawei Technologies Co stole trade secrets and spied on Pakistan, a small US-based contractor has alleged. Read more

Independence Day 2021: Viral post remembers Independent India's first Olympic gold

The post is complete with a picture of the winning team as Kishan Lal, the captain of the team is seen standing on the winner’s podium. Read more

First Ola Electric S1 scooter rolls out from Ola Future factory

The Ola S1 e-scooter is expected to be priced at around ₹one lakh and this can further reduce with the state-level subsidies. Read more

Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in ultra-glamorous white saree

Jacqueline Fernandez gets us excited for a summer destination wedding as she cuts a delicate and sexy silhouette in a sheer white saree. Read more

Inside Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's wedding: Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor are all smiles

After being in a relationship for over a decade, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. Read more

New Xiaomi Mi Notebook to have Windows Hello, Backlit Keyboard, webcam and more

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi Notebook has been teased by Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India. Read more