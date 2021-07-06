News updates from HT: Opposition leaders write to President seeking justice for Stan Swamy and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ask Centre to act against those responsible for false cases against Stan Swamy: Opposition leaders urge President

A day after the death of 84-year-old tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, 10 opposition leaders urged President Ram Nath Kovind to direct the Union government to act against those responsible for false cases on him. Read more

Common eligibility test for Central govt jobs from 2022

The first common eligibility test (CET) to recruit non-technical group B and C government staff has been delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic and is unlikely to be held by the end of this year. Read more

Jaishankar calls for greater cooperation between Indo-Pacific countries to tackle Covid-19

India is coming out of the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and will witness a strong economic recovery, Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday. Read more

Punjab: Two Indian army sepoys held for spying for ISI

The Punjab Police have busted a cross-border espionage network with the arrest of two army sepoys, who are accused of providing classified documents to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Read more

Rashid Khan appointed Afghanistan's T20I captain

Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been named the national side' T20 captain, with the forthcoming T20 World Cup in mind. Read more

Madhuri Dixit says she's 'concerned' as son Arin leaves for the US for higher studies

Madhuri Dixit on Monday shared a video where she talked about her feelings as her older son Arin Nene leaves for the US to pursue his higher studies. Arin recently passed out of school. Read more

This bug can disable your Apple iPhone Wi-Fi; Here’s how it works and what you can do to stop it

Apple iPhones are well known for their stability and reliable software experience, but even iOS occasionally suffers from bugs that can somewhat impair functionality of their pricey fhandsets. Read more