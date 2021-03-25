News updates from HT: Over 1,500 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi in last 24 hours and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi reports 1,515 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours, active cases breach 5,000 mark

Delhi, on Thursday, reported over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for the third straight day with 1,515 cases and five related deaths, according to a bulletin from the health department. Read more

Mumbai: Ward-wise distribution of Covid-19 containment zones

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Thursday evening update, informed that the total number of active Covid-19 containment zones in the city is now 40, one more from last evening's tally. Read more

Bharat Bandh on March 26: Congress extends support; traders body not taking part

The call for a 12-hour Bharat Bandh marking the completion of the four months of farmers' protest against three agriculture laws passed in Parliament in 2020 has started gaining support from opposition political parties. Read more

‘We talked about it before the auction’: Hesson explains Kohli's decision to open for RCB

Shortly after Virat Kohli played a blinder of a knock opening the innings for India in the fifth T20I against England, the India captain, who also is the leader of Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, revealed that he will be opening the innings for RCB in IPL 2021. Read more

Deepika Padukone gets cosy with Ranveer Singh as they take Silhouette Challenge but there is a twist. Watch video

Deepika Padukone gave the sensuous ‘Silhouette Challenge’ a fun twist, as she took it with her husband, Ranveer Singh. In a video posted on Instagram Reels, she could be seen cosying up to him. Read more

More Powers to LG Law passed: What now? l On the Record with Rajeev Dhawan

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha cleared the NCT bill which empowers the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi with powers over all of Delhi Government's decisions. Watch here