Mumbai: Ward-wise distribution of Covid-19 containment zones

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Thursday evening update, informed that the total number of active Covid-19 containment zones in the city is now 40, one more from last evening's tally. Overall, the trend shows that of the 457 active sealed buildings in the city, the majority are under wards K/W, D, and M/W, closely followed by wards F/S, E, P/N, and S.

The number of released containment zones is 2,721, while 64,763 sealed buildings have been released till now.

K/W ward, consisting of Andheri West, Jogeshwari West, and Vile Parle West, has the maximum number of sealed buildings - 114. The most number of containment zones - slums and chawls - is present under the S ward, with Bhandup, Powai, Kanjurmarh, Vikhroli, and Nahur.

K/East ward, with Andheri East, Jogeshwari East, and Vile Parle East, is next in ranking in terms of containment zones - 6. The ward has 11 sealed buildings, according to the BMC.

Ward L, with Sakinaka, Chandivali, Asalpha, and Kurla, has the third-highest number of active containment zones, and three sealed buildings.

Ward R/North, with Dahisar, has three containment zones, with 11 sealed buildings.

Ward M/West, covering Chembur, Sindhi Society, Chheda Nagar and Tilak Nagar, has three active containment zones and the third-highest number of sealed buildings - 53.

Ward E - the areas of Byculla, Madanpura, Agripada, Nagpada, Dockyard Road, Reay Road, Chichpokli - also has three containment zones and 30 sealed buildings.

Ward D, with Grant Road, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Breach Candy to Haji Ali, has the second-highest number of sealed buildings in the city - 64, and three containment zones.

Wards G/N, D, C, and A each have two active containment zones while Wards H/W, H/E, F/S, and B have one zone each.

The detailed ward-wise map for containment zones - slums and chawls, sealed buildings, and sealed floors can be found here.

The Mumbai civic body on Thursday said it had completed administering 10 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the aim now was to increase the target to one lakh per day.

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Mumbai is 3,74,611. 3,31,322 patients have been discharged till now, while 11,606 have died, of who 10,056 were above 50 years of age. The number of active cases in the city is presently at 30,760, according to BMC's records.