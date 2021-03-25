Bharat Bandh on March 26: Congress extends support; traders body not taking part

The call for a 12-hour Bharat Bandh marking the completion of the four months of farmers' protest against three agriculture laws passed in Parliament in 2020 has started gaining support from opposition political parties. After the YSRC in Andhra Pradesh, the Congress on Thursday extended its support to a peaceful and "Gandhian" Bharat bandh. "When the government is deaf, there is a need for a decisive struggle. The ongoing farmers' protest is part of that. We support a peaceful and Gandhian Bharat Bandh proposed on March 26," party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

बहरे शासकों को जगाने के लिए निर्णायक संघर्ष की ज़रूरत पड़ती है।



मौजूदा किसान आंदोलन इसी कड़ी का हिस्सा है। तीन सौ किसान भाईयों की शहादत के बावजूद मूकदर्शक बनी मोदी सरकार के लिए ये जागने का समय है।



26 मार्च को प्रस्तावित शांतिपूर्ण एवं गांधीवादी भारत बंद को हमारा समर्थन है। https://t.co/qs27UfTO5O — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 25, 2021





Andhra Pradesh's YSRC extended its support to the bandh in protest against the Centre's proposed privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

3rd Bharat bandh in 4 months

The bandh on March 26 will be the third Bharat bandh in four months starting from December. On December 8, at the beginning of their protest, farmers called a bandh which got support from several opposition parties. While this will be the second Bharat Bandh called by the farmers, on February 26, trade bodies called a strike protesting against fuel price hike, GST norms and e-way bill.

Why traders not participating in tomorrow's Bharat Bandh

Confederation of All India Traders, which called the Bharat Bandh of February 26 said that markets will remain open on March 26 as it is not participating in the 'Bharat Bandh'. "We are not going to participate in 'Bharat Bandh' tomorrow. Markets will remain open in Delhi and other parts of the country. The ongoing deadlock can be resolved only through a dialogue process. There should be discussions on amendments in the farm laws that can make existing farming profitable," CAIT's national general secretary Praveen Khandelwal told PTI. This association represents eight crore traders in the country,

Demands of the protesters

Withdrawal of the three agriculture laws.

Guarantee on purchasing of crops on MSP (minimum support price).

Ensure power subsidy and roll back penalties for stubble burning

Reduce price of petrol, diesel, cooking gas.

