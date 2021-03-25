Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Rail, road transport likely to be affected from 6am to 6pm

Farmers protesting against the three agriculture laws passed in Parliament last year have called a complete Bharat bandh on Friday as it marks four months of their agitation on Delhi borders, which started on November 26, 2020. Unlike the previous bandhs, chakka jams, this is going to be a complete bandh to be observed from 6am to 6pm. The umbrella body of the protesting farmers’ union, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, (SKM) has appealed to the citizens across the country to make the bandh a success.

Farmers across the nation have been protesting since last year against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, which were passed by Parliament in September.

“We appeal to the people of the country to make this Bharat Bandh a success and honour their 'Annadata’,” PTI quoted farmers’ union leader Darshan Pal as saying.

Here’s all you need to know about the Bharat Bandh:

Rail, road transportation services are likely to be affected and markets and other public places will remain closed from 6am to 6pm on Friday. However, this is may not be applicable in poll-bound states.

Participation in Bharat Bandh in support of the farmers will be optional for traders. General secretary of Mahanagar Vyapar Mandal, Ghaziabad, Ashok Chawla said no association will force anyone to close their shops or compel them to keep it open as traders are free to make their own decision.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh has expressed solidarity with the farmers’ union Bharat Bandh called on Friday. The state government has appealed to the farmers to observe the Bharat bandh peacefully and avoid any untoward incident that could cause inconvenience to the general public. In Andhra Pradesh, as the Bandh will be observed, the government institutions will open after 1pm and RTC buses will also begin operations in the afternoon. All emergency services will be operational as usual.