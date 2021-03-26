News updates from HT: PM leaves for Bangladesh visit and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi begins 2-day visit to Bangladesh from today

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on the invitation of his counterpart Sheikh Hasina to participate in the neighbouring country’s National Day celebrations on March 26. Read more

UDF holds dawn-to-dusk shutdown in Kerala's Idukki against ruling LDF

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has organised a dawn-to-dusk shutdown in Kerala's Idukki district. The opposition front is protesting against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) for not amending the land assignment act. Read more

Aishwary Pratap Tomar offers India hope in rifle 3 positions

20-year-old Tomar has made a rapid transition from being one of the most talented juniors to winning his first senior international World Cup medal. Read more

Ankita Lokhande shares cryptic post after being trolled for comments on Sushant Singh Rajput: 'I almost said something'

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who has been a target for trolls for her recent statements about late actor and former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a cryptic post which seems to be a message to the trolls. Read more

Sonam Kapoor teaches how to accessorise a look, gives ode to Paris with earrings

Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram and gave an ode to the city of love with her accessories by teaming her simple outfit with a pair of statement-making earrings that featured the Eiffel Tower. Read more

Woman creates record for furthest arrow shot using feet. See pics

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to their various social media platforms to share tales of incredible records made by people from all across the world. Read more

NIA takes Sachin Vaze to creek where Mansukh Hiren’s body was found

NIA officials took Sachin Vaze to creek where Mansukh Hiren’s body was found. Around seven to eight NIA officials took Vaze to Reti Bunder creek on Thursday. Watch