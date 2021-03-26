Sonam Kapoor teaches how to accessorise a look, gives ode to Paris with earrings

People often express themselves with the way they dress up. Not just that, clothes and accessories are also a great way to give an ode to a person or a place and that is what Sonam Kapoor is doing in her recent picture. Sonam is one of the most on-trend and well-dressed actors. She has a closet that most people can only dream of and she is more often than not on the best-dressed list. If you take one look at her Instagram, you will know that it is not just her clothes but even her accessory game is always on-point.

And, she has proved us right once again. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a beautiful image of herself on social media that flaunted her goddess-like facial features. In the image, Sonam can be seen wearing a purple attire which she glammed up with a smokey eye, mascara-laden lashes teamed with minimal kohl, blushed cheeks, a nude lipstick and lots of highlighter. The Neerja actor looked romantically towards the camera and gave a subtle smile.

She tied her hair in a middle-parted messy ponytail. It was, however, her statement-making earrings that stole the show. Sonam wore a pair of small gold hoop earrings that each had a small gold Eiffel Tower hanging from it. Looks like the actor is missing Paris and giving an ode to the city of love. Sonam shared the image on Instagram with a couple of emojis as the caption.

Sonam Kapoor's outfits have always inspired trends in the fashion world. Check out some of her looks that are worth bookmarking:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film AK vs AK that had her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. She has also completed shooting for her next film Blind in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter