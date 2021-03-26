PM Modi begins 2-day visit to Bangladesh from today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his visit to Bangladesh this week, his first foreign trip after the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, will serve to underline India’s support for the neighbouring country’s economic and developmental achievements.

In a statement issued a day ahead of his two-day visit to the country, Modi said he was happy that his first foreign visit ever since the outbreak of the pandemic will be to “our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties”.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on the invitation of his counterpart Sheikh Hasina to participate in the neighbouring country’s National Day celebrations on March 26.

“My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh’s remarkable economic and developmental strides under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visionary leadership, but also to commit India’s abiding support for these achievements,” he said. “I will also express India’s support and solidarity for Bangladesh’s fight against Covid-19,” he added. Modi said he was looking forward to participating in the National Day celebrations, which will also commemorate the birth centenary of “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh.

On Monday, India announced that the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020 would be conferred on the Bangladeshi leader for his “immense and unparalleled contribution” in “inspiring the liberation of Bangladesh”. “Bangabandhu was one of the tallest leaders of the last century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions,” Modi said.