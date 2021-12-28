News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi addresses 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Conquer technology but don't become robots': PM Modi to students at IIT Kanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the 54th Convocation Ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur where he said that spending time at the prestigious institute “massively transformed” the students. Read more

World hits record daily Covid-19 cases as Omicron mars Christmas

Global Covid-19 cases hit a daily record on Monday, disrupting the holiday season a year after vaccines first started rolling out and two years after the emergence of the virus that many hoped would be fleeting. Read more

You must link your phone number to Aadhaar: Here’s a step by step guide

The Aadhaar card must be linked to your mobile phone number in order to use related Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) services launched by the government. Read more

Hyundai, Kia under more pressure in this country over engine failures and fires

Hyundai and Kia continue to remain under the glaring lens of auto safety regulators in the United States over incidents of engine failures and fires in a number of units offered by both. Read more

Sara Ali Khan reveals Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan's reaction to Atrangi Re: 'I’ve made both mom and dad cry'

Actor Sara Ali Khan has revealed that she made her parents--father-actor Saif Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh, cry with her performance in her latest film Atrangi Re. In a new interview, Sara also spoke about her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan's reaction to her film. Read more

Elon Musk reacts to post on ‘doppelganger’ after video about it went viral

Elon Musk often takes to Twitter to reply to posts concerning him. He did it again and this time he reacted to a post about his ‘doppelganger’ video that went viral a few days ago. Read more

Cardamom: Add elaichi to your tea, desserts for these amazing health benefits

Cardamom or elaichi is known as the queen of spices in India thanks to its unmatchable flavour and amazing benefits. Belonging to the ginger family, it has a small green pod with black seeds inside. Read more

UK probes video of Sikh youth allegedly wanting to kill Queen Elizabeth

In a viral video, a man declared to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The fully masked man with a crossbow in the video that surfaced on social media identified himself as an Indian Sikh. Watch more

