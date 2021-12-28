Cardamom: Add elaichi to your tea, desserts for these amazing health benefits

Cardamom or elaichi is known as the queen of spices in India thanks to its unmatchable flavour and amazing benefits. Belonging to the ginger family, it has a small green pod with black seeds inside. Tea lovers especially love to add elaichi to their daily cuppa to enhance the hot beverage's flavour. It is also a popular addition to many Indian desserts from Kheer to Gajar Ka Halwa. Cardamom is also a great mouth freshener and can be chewed raw to freshen breath.

Apart from a natural flavouring agent, cardamom is loaded with health benefits as its natural compounds and antioxidant properties help one fight against diseases and infections.

Ayurveda considers cardamom a tridoshic which helps in balancing all three doshas. Good to fix your digestive woes, elaichi also helps treat blood pressure, asthma and is considered excellent for cardiac health.

"Cardamom is considered an excellent digestive, especially beneficial in reducing bloating and intestinal gas. It is excellent for balancing Kapha, particularly in the stomach and the lungs. It is also useful for pacifying Vata," wrote Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post.

An excellent antioxidant, cardamom is used in treating blood pressure, asthma, indigestion, dysuria and many more disorders.

Dr Bhavsar says it provides relief in a number of health issues from anorexia, vomiting sensation, gastritis, throat irritation, bad breath (halitosis), burning sensation in the abdomen, flatulence, indigestion, hiccup, excessive thirst, vertigo among other problems.

"Cardamom’s warming and detoxifying effects aid in reducing the accumulation of ama in the body and maintaining health," says the Ayurveda expert.

The best way to consume cardamom is to either chew it raw or add a bit of it in your regular tea. Its powder can be taken along with ghee or honey.

"For bad breath problem, or in cases of diarrhea, cardamom is chewed or simply kept inside mouth and the juice is swallowed slowly," says Dr Bhavsar.

