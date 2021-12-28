You must link your phone number to Aadhaar: Here’s a step by step guide

The Aadhaar card must be linked to your mobile phone number in order to use related Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) services launched by the government.

Linking the Aadhaar card with a mobile number also serves as means of legitimising a person’s identity as a citizen of India, as provides the government with a way to verify the user's data.

The mobile number which is registered with the Aadhaar can then also be used to avail of Aadhaar services by way of SMS or even to retrieve the Aadhaar card in case it is lost.

Here is a step by step guide to check if your Aadhar is linked to your phone number:

Step 1: Open UIDAI's official webpage with this link: https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the MyAadhaar section at the top left corner.

Step 3: After this click on verify your email/mobile number under the Aadhaar services section.

Step 4: Fill in your details such as your card number, phone number, captcha, and more.

Step 5: After completing the fourth step, the website should show you this message: "the phone number you entered has already been validated with our records."

In case the Aadhaar number is not linked to your number, you will need to get to the nearest Aadhaar centre and get the due process done. Due to the biometric verification requirement, the phone number cannot be linked online.

