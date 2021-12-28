Home / Trending / Elon Musk reacts to post on ‘doppelganger’ after video about it went viral
Elon Musk reacts to post on ‘doppelganger’ after video about it went viral

Elon Musk's reply to a post on ‘doppelganger’ has created a buzz amid netizens.
The image on left is of Elon Musk. The image of right is taken from the video that went viral and created the ‘doppelganger or deepfake’ debate.(AP File Photo and Twitter screengrab)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 10:56 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Elon Musk often takes to Twitter to reply to posts concerning him. He did it again and this time he reacted to a post about his ‘doppelganger’ video that went viral a few days ago. Though the video created a lot of chatter with many calling it a deepfake, Musk’s reply didn’t fail to create a buzz. His response has also sparked laughter among people.

It all started with a tweet that the tech billionaire shared about his taxes. In reply, a Twitter user posted a split image by a publication that shows Elon Musk on one side and his ‘doppelganger’ on the other. Musk replied to that post and wrote, “Maybe I’m partly Chinese!”

Take a look at his tweet:

His post, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered nearly 9,000 likes and counting. Here’s how some people reacted:

What are your thoughts on the Elon Musk’s reply?

