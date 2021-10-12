News updates from HT: PM Modi criticises 'selective interpretation’ of human rights on NHRC day and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At NHRC foundation day event, PM Modi slams ‘selective interpretation’ of human rights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to be “selective” while raising issues of human rights, as he delivered his speech at the 28th anniversary function of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Read More

Indian, American, Japanese, Australian navies kick off Malabar drills

India, the US, Japan, and Australia on Tuesday kicked off the second phase of this year’s Malabar naval drills in the Bay of Bengal. Read More

Himachal byelections: Nominations of six candidates rejected after scrutiny

The state election department has rejected the nomination papers of six contestants, including four covering candidates. Read More

'It will be a fantastic thing': MSK Prasad wants India legend to replace Shastri as coach, hopes Dhoni remains mentor

With Ravi Shastri's tenure as coach of the Indian cricket team set to expire after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, all eyes are on the next head coach of the Indian team. Read More

Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams ‘fake content-driven films’ for being frauds, is ‘scared’ about future of OTT in India

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who became a poster child for Indian streaming with projects such as Sacred Games and Serious Men, said that he is ‘scared’ for the future of the OTT space. Read More

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launched in India priced at ₹9.35 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the updated 2021 Street Scrambler bike in India. Read More

Man accepts blue rock from girl as ice cream’s payment. Viral post wins hearts

“I am now one blue rock richer,” this is what a Twitter user wrote while sharing a story about how he accepted a stone as payment from a girl for an ice cream. Read More

Bhumi Pednekar sets glam sister fashion goals with Samiksha Pednekar, Rhea Kapoor drops a fire emoji

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar are setting glamorous sister fashion goals for their followers, and netizens can't get enough of them. Read More

How the S-400 deal will boost India’s air defence and why is the US unhappy

India is expected to receive the first batch of S-400 air defence systems from Russia by the end of 2021. Watch

