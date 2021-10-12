Man accepts blue rock from girl as ice cream’s payment. Viral post wins hearts

“I am now one blue rock richer,” this is what a Twitter user wrote while sharing a story about how he accepted a stone as payment from a girl for an ice cream. The thread detailing the tale has won people’s hearts and gone all kinds of viral. There is a possibility it will leave you with a smile too.

Twitter user Andrew Hilary shared, “A little girl just came up to the ice cream truck and asked if she could buy ice cream with a blue rock she found. I am now one blue rock richer.” In a reply to the same post, he also shared an image of his “finances.”

My Finances: pic.twitter.com/SasbwqAIRD — Andrew Hilary but spooky 👻 (@AndrewHilaryUS) October 8, 2021

He also added a witty line at the end of the thread. “Btw nobody shows this tweet to my boss,” he wrote.

Btw nobody show this tweet to my boss 😅 — Andrew Hilary but spooky 👻 (@AndrewHilaryUS) October 9, 2021

The main post, since being shared, has gathered more than 7.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. People had a lot to share about the incident.

“That’s so sweet. First thing I read in the morning,” wrote a Twitter user while re-sharing the post. “Kids are so innocent, and some adults are so kind,” posted another. “Way to go, man, my granddaughters would love you forever lol,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

