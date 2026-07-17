Lucknow set for signal-free highway network; 5 major interchanges proposed

Commuters travelling through Lucknow and neighbouring districts could soon enjoy uninterrupted journeys as the proposed Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region (SCR) plan envisages the construction of five major interchanges along key expressways and highways, said officials. For representation only

The project also proposes dedicated parking spaces along expressways and highways to improve traffic management, reduce congestion and enhance road safety.

Estimated to cost ₹680 crore, the project will be developed jointly by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The proposed interchanges are aimed at eliminating traffic bottlenecks caused by at-grade crossings, where vehicles currently slow down or stop to switch between highways and expressways. Once completed, motorists will be able to seamlessly move between the Ganga Expressway, Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, Outer Ring Road and national highways, significantly reducing travel time to Kanpur, Sitapur and Barabanki.

An official of NHAI on the condition of anonymity said that the plan also includes the development of parking bays and lay-bys along expressways and highways, providing safe spaces for heavy vehicles and long-distance travellers to halt without obstructing traffic. Officials believe these facilities will improve road discipline, reduce roadside parking and contribute to safer highways.

The proposed network includes a Cloverleaf Interchange at the Ganga Expressway–Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway junction. Trumpet Interchange at the NH-27–NH-727H junction. Trumpet Interchange at the NH-30–SH-38 junction.Diamond Interchange at the Outer Ring Road–NH-731 junction.Partial Cloverleaf Interchange at the Outer Ring Road–NH-30 (Sitapur corridor) junction.

The proposed junctions are planned near Sarai Katian, Amethi/Salempur Road, Bhainsamau, Barabanki Civil Lines and Savaiya Tiraha, creating a network of grade-separated connections designed to keep traffic moving without interruptions.