News updates from HT: PM Modi, JP Nadda in Lucknow to pay last respects to Kalyan Singh and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda reached Lucknow on Sunday morning to pay their last respects to veteran leader Kalyan Singh who passed away on Saturday evening. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Modi, Nadda arrive in Lucknow to pay last respects to Kalyan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda reached Lucknow on Sunday morning to pay their last respects to veteran leader Kalyan Singh who passed away on Saturday evening. Read More

Manipur extends night curfew for 15 days till September 6

The Manipur government has extended the night curfew imposed in the North Eastern border state from 6 pm to 5 am by another fifteen days till September 6 while lifting certain restrictions, officials said. Read More

India to vaccinate all Afghanistan returnees with free polio vaccines

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday that the central government will be vaccinating returnees from Afghanistan with a free polio shot as a preventive measure against the Wild Polio Virus. Read More

