News updates from HT: PM Modi, JP Nadda in Lucknow to pay last respects to Kalyan Singh and all the latest news

Modi, Nadda arrive in Lucknow to pay last respects to Kalyan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda reached Lucknow on Sunday morning to pay their last respects to veteran leader Kalyan Singh who passed away on Saturday evening. Read More

Manipur extends night curfew for 15 days till September 6

The Manipur government has extended the night curfew imposed in the North Eastern border state from 6 pm to 5 am by another fifteen days till September 6 while lifting certain restrictions, officials said. Read More

India to vaccinate all Afghanistan returnees with free polio vaccines

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday that the central government will be vaccinating returnees from Afghanistan with a free polio shot as a preventive measure against the Wild Polio Virus. Read More

'Excited and honoured': Wanindu Hasaranga on being part of RCB squad for IPL 2021

The latest addition to the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, Wanindu Hasaranga on Sunday said that he is excited to join the franchise. Read More

Unrecognisable Salman Khan spotted filming Tiger 3 in Russia, is joined by nephew Nirvaan. See pics

Actor Salman Khan was spotted on the Russia sets of the upcoming action film tentatively called Tiger 3. Read More

The Rock pulls up beside a tour bus to surprise people. Watch how they react

A video of Dwayne Johnson surprising a few unsuspecting tourists has now created a buzz online. Read More

Shilpa Shetty's ₹58k sequin saree for Dance Deewane 3 comeback is the perfect Rakhi look

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty returned to the sets of Dance Deewane 3 recently and took to Instagram to reveal her look for the episode. Read More

Watch: Modi govt reacts to Taliban example by ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

After a controversial speech by former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Kulgam, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that she is a habitual deliverer of statements which are not in national interest. Watch

