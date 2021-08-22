Shilpa Shetty's 58k sequin saree for Dance Deewane 3 comeback is the perfect Rakhi look

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty returned to the sets of Dance Deewane 3 recently and took to Instagram to reveal her look for the episode. The actor shared several pictures of herself wearing an embroidered saree and looking like the quintessential style icon. Her ensemble is the perfect Raksha Bandhan outfit, and we even found the price details for you. But more on that later.

Shilpa posted pictures of herself draped in a dual-toned sequinned saree. She wore the six yards for the shoot of the reality dance TV show. She posted the photos with the caption, "There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise."

The six yards is from the designer label Mayyur Girotra Official, known for resurrecting traditional embroidery in couture and luxury pret. Scroll down to see Shilpa's full look and how she styled the ethnic ensemble.

Shilpa wore a light blue and red shaded saree in the pictures. The six yards adorned in thread, Resham, zari, gotta and sequinned work all over the pallu, aligned to bring all the shimmery glory to this beautiful creation.

The actor paired the georgette saree with a plunging neckline silk blouse embellished with matching thread and sequin embroidery.

Shilpa accessorised her traditional ensemble with a vintage choker necklace and matching bracelets and rings. She left her locks open in a middle parting and styled them in soft curls.

She glammed up her saree with dewy skin, blushed cheeks, glossy pink lip shade, mascara-laden lashes, sleek cat eyeliner, and on-fleek eyebrows.

If you wish to include this saree in your collection, we have the price details for you. The six yards is worth ₹58,000. It is a perfect look to don for festivities or wedding celebrations at home. However, if you are a bit behind on getting your sibling a gift for Raksha Bandhan, this might be a great option too.

Price of Shilpa Shetty's saree.(mayyurgirotra.com)





Shilpa made a comeback on the dance show for the first time since the arrest of her husband, Raj Kundra. He was booked last month for being involved in the streaming and production of pornographic content via Hotshots, an app.

