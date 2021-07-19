Shilpa Shetty does Tratak meditation to reduce stress and calm her mind, what is it?

Actor and health advocate Shilpa Shetty Kundra lives by the simple motto of discipline and dedication. The star follows an inspiring fitness routine that includes exercises for the body as well as the mind. Today, she took to Instagram to post a video talking about Tratak kriya or meditation and its benefits.

Shilpa shared a clip that begins with her doing the Tratak kriya and then mentioning a few benefits of doing the particular meditation technique. She added that though we don't have the power to change our surroundings, we can control what happens within our body through the kriya.

The 46-year-old star said that the Tratak kriya helps increase concentration levels, fights sleeping difficulties, sharpens eyesight, and reduces stress.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "We may not always have the power to change what's happening around us, but we can definitely control what happens within. That is possible only through Yoga. Give yourself the ability to calm the mind, reduce unwanted thoughts, centre your wandering attention, and improve your focus through Tratak Meditation."

In the video, Shilpa says, "This is an ancient meditation practise that also serves as a kriya or a cleansing process of the eyes." According to the clip, practising this kriya will help increase concentration levels, fight sleeping difficulties, sharpen eyesight and reduce stress.

What is Tratak meditation and its benefits?

Tratak kriya is a yogic purification method that involves staring at a single point such as a small object, black dot or candle flame. Apart from the benefits that Shilpa mentioned in the clip, Tratak kriya also helps in relieving headaches and migraines, frees the mind from negative thoughts, reduces anger and increases brain functionality.

On the work front, Shilpa is set to make her acting comeback, after more than a decade, with Hungama 2. The film will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23 and stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.

