The Rock pulls up beside a tour bus to surprise people. Watch how they react

A video of Dwayne Johnson surprising a few unsuspecting tourists has now created a buzz online. Shared by The Rock on Instagram, the video is going all kinds of viral. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you with a huge smile.

“Hey you guys know where I can find The Rock? Love pullin’ up in my pickup truck beside all these tour buses that tour my neighborhood and surprising the heck outta people!!! One of the cool parts of fame & my job ~ makin’ a few folks happy,” he shared along with the video.

The video opens with The Rock saying “Alright this is kind of funny, there is always the tour buses that tour through my neighbourhood.” Within moments he pulls up beside one such bus and asks “Hey guys do you know where I can find The Rock.”

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video to see how people react:

The post, since being shared some nine hours ago, has already gathered nearly 5.6 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. People shared all sorts of comments to express their love for the actor’s gesture.

“That is incredible!!! So much love they have for you and you for them in return,” wrote an Instagram user. “So dope,” shared another. “Aww, so sweet,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?