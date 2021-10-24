News updates from HT: PM Modi to address 82nd Mann Ki Baat today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address the nation on 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today. The Prime Minister's radio broadcast is usually aired on the last Sunday of every month but in October, it is being broadcast on the second-last Sunday. Read more

Fuel prices increased for 5th straight day: Check latest rates here

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fifth consecutive day across the nation on Sunday. The latest increase that follows the hike in international oil prices has pushed fuel prices across the nation to their new high. Read more

Amit Shah to inaugurate research centre at IIT Jammu, address rally today

Union home affairs minister Amit Shah will on Sunday inaugurate two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre and lay the foundation of the third phase of the centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu on the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Siddaramaiah's billion vaccination jibe, Union minister asks a question

Union minister Pralhad Joshi hit out at senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah over his remarks on India administering over one billion doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

US envoy urges North Korea to stop missile tests

The US on Sunday urged North Korea to stop "counterproductive" missile tests, but expressed hope Pyongyang would respond positively to Washington's call for dialogue. Read more

Deepak Dobriyal: ‘I spent 2 years to forget my 7 years of theatre career’

Deepak Dobriyal of Angrezi Medium fame is back with a romantic comedy, Aafat-e-Ishq, in which he plays the role of a police officer for the first time. The actor, who is also known as Pappi ji for his role in Tanu Weds Manu, says he was a ‘serious actor’ at first but films completely changed that. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mercury rises in the desert as India, Pakistan face off in World Cup

India can place a marker as strong title contenders and reinforce their World Cup supremacy over Pakistan when the teams face-off in a desert shootout that will recall their clashes in the 1980s and 90s though with roles reversed. Read more

Sunny Leone slays smoking hot festive look in sheer black saree, backless blouse

If there is one Indian ensemble that is uber appealing, it has to be the black saree and Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's latest pictures in it are enough to back our claim. Slaying a smoking hot festive look, Sunny ditched red to raise the mercury in a sheer black saree and our jaws just dropped in awe. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}