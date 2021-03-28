News updates from HT: PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

75th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today, PM Modi to share his thoughts with people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, when the nation will mark the beginning of Holi festivities by lighting a bonfire (Holika Dahan). Read more

Covax facility to face vaccine supply delay as India plans to limit exports

The vaccine-sharing facility COVAX is likely to face delays in supply of at least 60-70 million doses of Serum Institute of India-produced Covishield after India decided to slow its vaccine exports, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat

Efforts to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal have allowed its stern and rudder to move, but it remains unclear when the vessel will be refloated, the head of the canal authority said on Saturday. Read more

'If Pant continues to bat in this manner, he will leave both Dhoni and Gilchrist behind by a long distance': Inzamam

Inzamam-Ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain, has made a bold prediction regarding Rishabh Pant, believing that the India wicketkeeper batsman can surpass MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist if he can continue his current form. Read more

Dia Mirza goes dolphin spotting, takes a dip in the ocean with stepdaughter Samaira in Maldives. See pics

Actor Dia Mirza shared another bunch of pictures from her honeymoon in Maldives. Among the many glorious moments, one was about seeing dolphins in the Indian Ocean and swimming with stepdaughter Samaira. Read more

Bride takes the wheel at vidai, drives groom home. Watch

What scene emerges before your eyes when you hear the word 'vidai'? For most it would be a bride hugging her family and friends while everyone sheds a tear or two as she takes a step towards her new journey. Read more

Nora Fatehi is a vision to behold in figure-flaunting thigh-slit dress

Awards season is here and with it, comes some of the most stunning red carpet moments. For the recently held Filmfare Awards, Nora Fatehi dressed in a beautiful attire and blew our minds away. Read more

Watch | ‘Trends suggest clear majority for BJP in West Bengal’: Rajnath Singh