75th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today, PM Modi to share his thoughts with people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, when the nation will mark the beginning of Holi festivities by lighting a bonfire (Holika Dahan). The 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

The 'Mann Ki Baat' address will be broadcast at 11am. Earlier this month, he tweeted seeking ideas for the latest edition of the prorgamme.

The address comes a day after PM Modi's two-day Bangladesh visit. He was in the neighbouring country to take part in celebrations marking 50 years of its independence. The Prime Minister also visited a temple during his visit.

The to countries signed five key pacts in areas ranging from trade to disaster management. PM Modi, during his talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reviewed progress in development and connectivity initiatives.

The address also comes after the first phase of polling in West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections. Both the states are crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - in Assam, it is looking to retain power while in West Bengal, it has cowed to oust the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The voter turnout in both these states was impressive - 79.79% in West Bengal and 76.89% in Assam.

Through 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi usually talks about the government policies and issues of importance. On the 74th edition of the programme in February, he focussed on the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), urging people to use indigenous products. How India fought the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic was also one of the talking points, and the Prime Minister also urged people to keep following Covid-19 protocols in the wake of a resurgence in the cases of infection.

Before this, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address in January, the Prime Minister congratulated India's criciekt team for winning the Test series in Australia. He also shared stories about India's freedom struggle and announced the government's plan to celebrate 75 year of India's Independence.