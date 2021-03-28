IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Bride takes the wheel at vidai, drives groom home. Watch
The image shows the bride taking the wheels.(Instagram/@snehasinghi1)
The image shows the bride taking the wheels.(Instagram/@snehasinghi1)
trending

Bride takes the wheel at vidai, drives groom home. Watch

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 08:26 AM IST

What scene emerges before your eyes when you hear the word 'vidai'? For most it would be a bride hugging her family and friends while everyone sheds a tear or two as she takes a step towards her new journey. A video shared by this bride, however, presents a completely different scenario. And, it has won people over.

The video is shared with the caption, “This really was fun.” It shows a bride, named Sneha Singhi Upadhaya all decked up in her wedding attire, getting into the driver’s seat of a car. The clip shows the bride driving the decorated car with her husband sitting beside her on the passenger’s seat.

Take a look at the clip which is receiving lots of love from people.

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gathered nearly 2.7 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Best video of yours! Such a Trendsetter,” wrote an Instagram user. “May this inspire more beautiful women to do the same,” shared another. “Amazing,” said a third. There were many who wrote “Wow” to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

The image shows Sanjana Rishi and her husband Dhruv.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
The image shows Sanjana Rishi and her husband Dhruv.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
trending

Humans of Bombay posts tale of bride who swapped lehenga for pantsuit at wedding

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:37 PM IST
“The wedding power suit is everything,” read one comment under the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP