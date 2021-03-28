Bride takes the wheel at vidai, drives groom home. Watch

What scene emerges before your eyes when you hear the word 'vidai'? For most it would be a bride hugging her family and friends while everyone sheds a tear or two as she takes a step towards her new journey. A video shared by this bride, however, presents a completely different scenario. And, it has won people over.

The video is shared with the caption, “This really was fun.” It shows a bride, named Sneha Singhi Upadhaya all decked up in her wedding attire, getting into the driver’s seat of a car. The clip shows the bride driving the decorated car with her husband sitting beside her on the passenger’s seat.

Take a look at the clip which is receiving lots of love from people.

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gathered nearly 2.7 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Best video of yours! Such a Trendsetter,” wrote an Instagram user. “May this inspire more beautiful women to do the same,” shared another. “Amazing,” said a third. There were many who wrote “Wow” to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

instagram Topics