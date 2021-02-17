News updates from HT: PM Modi to address top military brass in Gujarat in March and all the latest news
PM Modi to address top military brass in Gujarat in March
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country’s military’s leadership at a top conference of the armed forces to be held in Gujarat in March, people familiar with developments said on Wednesday. Read More
9.06 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccines given to health staff take India to 3rd spot
The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr. P K Mishra on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting. Read More
Ahead of kisan mahapanchayat in Malwa region, MP issues prohibitory orders
The Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC. Read More
Better audio, video quality is a game changer for smartphones: Dolby's John Couling talks about plans for 2021
2020 was a challenging year for all of us. With the global lockdown and most vital, day-to-day functions moving online. Read More
Madhuri Dixit flaunts a theatrical silhouette, sizzles in a sheer bling saree
Back as one of the co-judges for television reality show Dance Deewane Season 2, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene has been serving some jaw-dropping ethnic looks and this Wednesday was no different. Read More
YRF announces 2021 slate: Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj to clash with Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, fans ask about Pathan release
Yash Raj Films has announced its slate of films, which will have a theatrical release this year, from Shamshera to Prithviraj. Read More
IPL Auction 2021: 3 players who could be perfect match for Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings had a horrendous time at the Indian Premier League 2020.With some of the key players opting out of the tournament. Read More
Anand Mahindra’s tweet on ‘jugaad champion title’ leaves people with thoughts
“A flexible approach to problem-solving that uses limited resources in an innovative way,” this is how Oxford Dictionaries define the word ‘jugaad’. Indians are famously known for coming up with such hacks which perfectly fit in this category. Read More
Delhi police arrest man seen swinging swords at Red Fort on R-day
Delhi police has made another arrest in connection with the incident at Red Fort on Republic Day. Watch