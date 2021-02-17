9.06 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccines given to health staff take India to 3rd spot
- India has been the fastest country in the world to cross all milestones ranging from 1 million to 7 million total vaccinations so far.
The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr. P K Mishra on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive and chalk out measures to expedite the pace of vaccination.
The Cabinet Secretary, Secretary (Health), Secretary (Pharmaceuticals) and CEO (National Health Authority) were also present during the comprehensive review meet. The massive Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16.
Dr. Mishra was informed about the progress of the vaccination exercise. Till about 3.00 pm on Wednesday, the vaccination coverage in India had crossed 9.06 million doses, given mainly to healthcare workers and frontline workers. With this total number, India now ranks third globally after the United States (55.2 million doses) and the United Kingdom (16.12 million doses) — among nations that have completed more than 60 days of vaccination as compared to 31 days in the case of India.
Nearly 68.3 per cent of all healthcare workers have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, 37.6 per cent of eligible healthcare workers have been administered the second dose, 28.2 per cent of all frontline workers have been administered the first dose as well.
The Principal Secretary was also informed that India has supplied Covid-19 vaccines to 13 countries as grants through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Oman, Afghanistan, Barbados and the Dominican Republic are some of the countries which have received supplies of vaccines from India. In addition, the vaccine has also been sent to 14 countries (Bangladesh, Myanmar, Morocco, Brazil, Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia and El-Salvador) under commercial contracts.
It was also discussed at the meeting that the version 2.0 of the Co-Win digital app for self-registration of vaccine beneficiaries is ready and would be launched soon. Plans to involve private sector healthcare facilities in a significant manner in the ongoing vaccination drive were also discussed. This will enable registration of the population in the 50 years+ category for the Covid-19 inoculation drive, which is the third population priority group after healthcare workers. Plans to involve private sector healthcare facilities in the ongoing vaccination drive were also mulled.
