News updates from HT: PM Modi to chair UNSC debate on maritime security today and all the latest news

PM Modi to chair UNSC debate on maritime security today: 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday chair an open debate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on maritime security. According to ministry of external affairs (MEA), the meeting, through video conferencing, is scheduled to take place at 5.30pm IST. Read More

'Reports have no proven basis': Aviation ministry on high Delhi-London fare

The Union civil aviation ministry said late on Sunday that it has "thoroughly checked" the claims made about the exorbitant airfare being charged in Delhi-London route and found that the reports have no proven basis.

Monsoon Session: Key Bills to be moved today; Opposition floor leaders to meet

Floor leaders of the Opposition are set to meet at 10am on Monday in the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House. Read More

Maharashtra allows fully vaccinated people to use Mumbai locals from August 15

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to commute in local trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) from August 15, but only 14 days after taking the second dose. Read More

'It's a shame we couldn't complete day 5': Virat Kohli reacts after rain forces draw in Nottingham

The first Test between India and England was shaping up to deliver an exciting and enthralling final-day finish, but the Nottingham weather had other plans. Read More

Anupam Shyam of Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya dies at 63 due to multiple organ failure

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam died on Sunday night following multiple organ failure. His friend Yashpal Sharma and producer Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of his death. Anupam was last seen in Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya 2. Read More

