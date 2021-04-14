News updates from HT: PM Modi to interact with governors over Covid-19 surge and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi to interact with governors over Covid-19 surge

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday interact with governors and Lieutenant governors of all states and union territories to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. Read More

India-Pakistan crises likely to intensify, China tensions still high: US intel

India-China border tensions “remain high” despite pullbacks of forces and although a war between India and Pakistan is “unlikely”, crises between them will become “more intense, risking an escalatory cycle”, the US intelligence community said on Tuesday in its annual assessment of threats around the world. Read More

Anil Deshmukh to be questioned by CBI today over extortion claims by Param Bir Singh

Anil Deshmukh, former home minister of Maharashtra, has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday over corruption allegations levelled against him by ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Read more

Maharashtra: 15-day partial lockdown from today as Covid-19 cases rise

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a partial lockdown across the state for 15 days starting 8 pm on Wednesday. Read more

Virender Sehwag questions Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik's approach after KKR's 'shameful defeat' against MI in IPL 2021

Former India opener Virender Sehwag questioned the batting approach of experienced finishers Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik after they failed to take Kolkata Knight Riders over the line when they need 31 runs off 28 balls against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 match No. 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Read More

Its cars banned from military complexes, Tesla placates China. Here's how

China recently came down hard on Tesla cars being parked in sensitive zones like military complexes over suspicions about these electric vehicles collecting and storing data. Read more

Anita Hassanandani turns 40, celebrates 'lockdown birthday' with husband Rohit Reddy, watch video

TV actor Anita Hassanandani, who recently welcomed her first child, son Aaravv, turned 40 on Wednesday. Read More

Janhvi Kapoor repeats her classic white top and blue jeans combo for flight, we love it too

There have been a few instances where celebrities were spotted wearing the same clothes on different occasions. Read More

Barber shaves head to support colleague battling cancer. Watch viral video

A heartwarming video of a barber shaving his head to support his colleague battling cancer is going viral online. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you emotional. Read More

Watch: IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: Nitish Rana's fifty goes in vain as MI win by 10 runs