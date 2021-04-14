Barber shaves head to support colleague battling cancer. Watch viral video

A heartwarming video of a barber shaving his head to support his colleague battling cancer is going viral online. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you emotional.

Neftali Martin, a barber by profession is currently battling with cancer, reports LadBible. He suffered hair loss and went to his colleague Joel Ortega Gonzalez to get his hair shaved. Martin also set up a camera to capture the moment. However, the camera ended up capturing something much more heartening, Gonzalez shaving his own hair to support his colleague.

Martin shared the video on Instagram. The video opens to show Gonzalez shaving Martin’s hair completely. As soon as he finishes, he starts shaving his own hair. The video ends with Martin’s overwhelming reaction to this incredible act of compassion.

When loosely translated from Spanish, the post’s caption explains that while shaving his own hair Gonzalez told Martin “You’re not alone.” In the rest of the caption, he also explained that Gonzalez told him he will keep shaving his hair until Martin’s hair grows back.

Take a look:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has gathered more than 1.5 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Huge respect bro” wrote an Instagram user. “Absolutely loves this,” shared another. “Angel in disguise,” said a third.

Did the clip leave you misty-eyed too?

