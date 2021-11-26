News updates from HT: President, PM to address gathering on Constitution Day, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

President Kovind, PM Modi to address gathering on Constitution Day event at Parliament

As part of the Constitution Day celebrations on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the day. Read more

New Delhi’s air quality plunges to ‘severe’ category; shallow fog likely today

New Delhi’s air quality plunged to the “severe” category on Friday morning with data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showing an hourly air quality index (AQI) reading of 403 at 7am. Read more

Pat Cummins confirmed as Australia Test captain, Steve Smith named his deputy

Cummins, 28, becomes only the second specialist fast bowler to take the captaincy after Ray Lindwall, who led for one Test against India in the mid-1950s. Read more

Chhorii movie review: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s feminist heroine shows rural horrors their place

The remake has a 15-minute prologue, the purpose of which is to introduce the heroine, Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha), as a girlboss, and flesh out the reason she finds herself in a village. Read more

Thanksgiving 2021: Look who wished Michele Obama's Twitter family

Michelle Obama took to her social media profiles to share a glimpse of how she celebrated Thanksgiving this year. Sharing a picture of her dog Sunny, Michelle Obama wrote a warm wish for her fans and friends. Read more

‘Tie him down…’: Tikait’s ‘unbridled bull’ jibe at Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait hit out at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad. Tikait accused Owaisi Of helping the Bjp and said he should be ‘tied down’. Watch

