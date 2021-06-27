News updates from HT: President Ram Nath Kovind visits ailing friend in Kanpur and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

President Ram Nath Kovind visits ailing friend at his home in Kanpur

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is in Kanpur, visited the house of his childhood friend KK Agarwal to meet him. The President is in Kanpur on a four-day visit during which he is meeting the members of his family and friends. Kovind boarded a train to reach Kanpur - the first President to do so in the last 15 years. The journey of the special train concluded in his native village Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat (rural). Read More

On Mann Ki Baat, PM says don't believe in rumours on vaccines and trust science

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said there is Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy in some places in the country, which is dangerous. Speaking during his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said that more than 31 crore vaccine doses have been administered till today. Read More

WATCH: 2 minor blasts hit Jammu air force station, bomb disposal squad rushes

An explosion was heard inside the Air Force station in Jammu airport's technical area on Sunday morning. A forensic team and Bomb Disposal Squad have rushed to the explosion site. Indian Air Force official said that the low-intensity blasts were reported in quick succession at around 1:40am and damaged the roof of a building.

Puducherry’s first NDA ministry to be sworn in today

The first National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ministry in Puducherry will be sworn in on Sunday. Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Tamilisai Soundararajan will administer the oath of office to A Namassivayam and Sai Saravanan Kumar of the BJP and K Lakshminarayanan, C Dijeacoumar, Chandira Priyanga of the All India NR Congress (AINRC), officials said. Read More

Rise of Taliban in Afghanistan is ominous for South and Central Asia

Prime Minister Imran Khan has told western media that Pakistan’s leverage on the Taliban has diminished after the US announced the date of withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan, resulting in a de-facto victory of the Pashtun insurgent group. In the same interview, PM Khan claimed that Pakistan’s leverage over the Taliban came from Islamabad’s recognition of the Sunni fundamentalist group after it seized Kabul in 1996. Read More

Hero Cycles delivers first batch of Made-in-India e-bikes to Europe

Indian bicycle major Hero Cycles, part of Hero Motors Company (HMC) Group, has successfully delivered its first batch of 'Made-in-India' e-bikes of around 200 units to Germany in Europe. The company aims to become a leader in the European Union (EU) market as it has more units planned for the EU in the future. Read More

Sara Ali Khan smiles for aunt Saba Ali Khan in childhood pic: 'I love this brat'

Actor Sara Ali Khan has received yet another love-filled Instagram post from her aunt, Saba Ali Khan. Saba took to Instagram on early Sunday morning to share an old photo of Sara. Read More

Sussanne Khan chases endorphins by doing functional workouts at gym, see video

Indian interior and fashion designer Sussanne Khan believes that there is nothing in this world that endorphins cannot fix. The former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan is known to fit energetic exercise routines in her busy schedule and inspire her fans to hit the grind. Read More

PUBG Mobile may feature Elon Musk's Tesla cars in games? Will Battlegrounds Mobile India get it? Krafton has this to say

PUBG Mobile is no longer available in India after the ban imposed by the government, but fans can experience the game in its new avatar, Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton has reintroduced the popular battle royale game in India with India-centric features and it has become a rage again. As for PUBG Mobile, it has gone and done something that is expected to make the game even more thrilling. Read More