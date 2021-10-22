News updates from HT: Punjab to probe Amarinder's friend's link with ISI, says Randhawa and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Punjab govt to probe Amarinder Singh's friend Aroosa Alam's link with ISI: Minister

Captain kept raising the drones issue coming from Pakistan for the last 4-5 years, the deputy chief minister said adding that his friend Aroosa Alam's link with the ISI will be probed. Read more here.

Dune movie review: Denis Villeneuve brings the thrill of a theme park and also the emotional depth of one

Dune movie review: Denis Villeneuve's third sci-fi film is also is only disappointing one yet. With a star-studded cast, he is unable to make you care about any of them. Read more here.

'I have seen his shots. He does not stop': Wasim Akram names batter who can 'change the game' for India at T20 World Cup

Amid the glorious list of Indian players, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has pointed out one cricketer in particular, who he feels could be the game-changer for the team at the T20 World Cup. Read more here.

Dad comes home from deployment to surprise son. Watch emotional video

The wholesome video has left many emotional. Watch it here.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: ‘Nurture yourself,’ says cancer survivor Tahira Kashyap

According to the World Health Organisation, breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer all over the world. As of the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past 5 years. Read more here.

Boost for Indian army as Sela tunnel set for completion amid faceoff with China

