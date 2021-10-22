Punjab govt to probe Amarinder Singh's friend Aroosa Alam's link with ISI: Minister

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa on Friday said the government will probe into former chief minister Amarinder Singh's links with the ISI through Aroosa Alam, who is a defence journalist of Pakistan. "Captain Amarinder Singh is now saying that there is a threat from ISI. We will look into the woman's connection with it. Captain kept raising drones issue coming from Pakistan for last 4-5 years," the deputy chief minister said, as quoted by ANI. "So Captain first raised this issue and later got BSF deployed in Punjab. We will ask DGP to look into this matter," the minister said referring to Aroosa Alam's link with ISI.

Amarinder Singh has been raising the security issue and said Navjot Sidhu is a threat to the country's security because of his close relationship with the ISI and Pakistan. When the Captain was in New Delhi to visit Union home minister Amit Shah, Captain also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Amarinder Singh: Floating new party, open to alliance with BJP ahead of Punjab polls

Following his acrimonious exit from the post of the chief minister, Amarinder Singh burnt the bridge with the Congress as he recently announced his decision to float a new party ahead of the election. The party will be launched soon, the former Punjab chief minister said, adding that his new party will be open to ally with the BJP if the farmers' issues are addressed.

Who is Aroosa Alam?

The daughter of yesteryear Pakistan politician Aqleem Akhtar, Aroosa Alam at present is a journalist. According to reports, Aroosa Alam met Amarinder Singh in 2004 when Amarinder went to Pakistan.

This is not the first time that her name has been dragged into Punjab politics. In fact, in August this year, Sidhu's then advisor Malvinder Singh Mali reportedly posted Amarinder Singh's photo with Aroosa Alam and questioned Amarinder Singh. "I used to think that this is your personal matter but now that you have linked Navjot Sidhu's advisors with Congress politics and national security, I am compelled to post this," Mali reportedly posted.

In 2007, Aroosa Alam for the first time was romantically linked with Captain Amarinder Singh. At that time, at an event in Chandigarh Press Club, Aroosa Alam had termed their relationship as platonic. "I am his friend and not in love with him," she had said.