Breast Cancer Awareness Month: ‘Nurture yourself,’ says cancer survivor Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap survived cancer a few years back. The filmmaker and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been extremely vocal about her struggles of battling cancer, shared a special note on her Instagram profile on Friday. October is celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness month to spread awareness and information regarding the stages, symptoms and diagnosis of this type of cancer.

According to the World Health Organisation, breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer all over the world. As of the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past 5 years

Tahira Kashyap shared a picture of herself holding the pink ribbon which is used as the universal symbol of the disease, on her Instagram profile. With it, she also shared a lengthy note on the importance of taking self examinations to detect if one is affected by cancer. She wrote about the importance of nurturing oneself. “Protect yourself. Value yourself. Nurture yourself,” she wrote.

Early detection of breast cancer helps in the prevention of it spreading to other body organs. “Have gone through this route hence can suggest please do regular self examinations. Younger age at times also doesn’t help. Do not become an ostrich if you feel something is wrong. The wrong only gets detected timely if you take action towards it. Action means letting the doctors examine you and to go through their protocol. You are very significant, worthy of adding a lot of value! Never forget this please,” read an excerpt of Tahira's caption.

Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with cancer in September, 2018. Post her diagnosis, she shared the news online, stating that she had been diagnosed with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells. She underwent a mastectomy soon after that.

Tahira had always kept her fans updated with her diagnosis and her day-to-day struggles, with posts on her Instagram profile. She addressed the issue of post-diagnosis hairfall by sharing a picture of herself, right after shaving her head. “I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good.”

She proudly wore her scar as a badge of honour and urged other cancer survivors to also do the same. With a picture of her bare back showing the deep scar after her mastectomy, she wrote about the importance of not giving up. “Wish you all a happy World Cancer Day and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way. That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self love no matter what. I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour.” +

Tahira kashyap’s journey of battling and surviving cancer has been a motivation for her fans. Ayushmann Khurrana, in an interview with news agency IANS, spoke about the difficult time that the family underwent. He said that he was balancing work and attending his wife at the hospital, all together.

