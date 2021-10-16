Tahira Kashyap, in a yellow bikini, is in her ‘best profile’

Tahira Kashyap is chilling like a villain in Maldives. The filmmaker took off with her family recently for a vacation and since then, her Instagram profile has been replete with pictures and videos from the scenic location.

From posing in flowy short dresses by the deck of the boat to setting higher standards of vacay fashion in a bright yellow bikini, Tahira has been doing it all. Tahira and husband Ayushmann Khurrana are in Maldives for a family vacation and the pictures coming in are making us drool.

On Saturday, Tahira made our weekend better with a fresh picture, right from her vacation diaries, and we can’t help but scurry to take notes on how to look this stunning. Matching her mood, Tahira chose to dress up in yellow for a day out with the sun and the sea.

In a yellow bikini, Tahira posed by the sea with a whole lot of sass and poise. She left her tresses open in wavy curls and posed in tinted shades. Tahira got clicked from her “best profile,” as husband Ayushmann suggests.

Take a look at her picture here:

With the picture, Tahira also wrote a few words about self love and accepting the body as it is. “I am raw , I am me. I come in all shapes and sizes. I have complete acceptance of my body, mind and soul. Today I am yellow, engulfed by all shades of blue and I think I am in love with me.” She attributed the picture being clicked by Ayushmann and added, “Clicked by Ayushmann Khurrana who says this is my best profile,” she added.

In no time, Tahira’s post was flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans. But, the best comment came from the photographer himself. Ayushmann dropped two fire emoticons on Tahira’s picture. Well, we feel the same about her look, too.

