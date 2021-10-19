Tahira Kashyap is chilling in Maldives with her ‘soulmate forever'. Here's how

Tahira Kashyap is having the most fun on her vacation. Tahira, with husband Ayushmann Khurrana and the kids, Virajveer and Varushka, recently flew off to Maldives for their family vacation. Since then, stunning pictures have been making their way on our Instagram feed.

Tahira’s “soulmate forever” is her daughter Varushka. The mother-daughter duo explored the islands of Maldives in a cycle with a seat. From climbing the coconut trees by the beach to having coconut water with their feet in the sand, the family did it all.

A video, documenting the amount of fun that they have been having in Maldives, made its way on Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram profile on Tuesday, and it is making our weekday better. The video perfectly captures the close-knit bonding that the family has.

In the video, Tahira can be seen riding a bicycle, with a seat where Varushka can be seen perched up. The seat had their name written in back. In the later part of the video, Tahira and Varushka can be seen balancing on a coconut tree, which is inclined to the beach. Then the mother-daughter duo can be seen sitting on the tree and enjoying coconut water together. Virajveer made an appearance in the later part of the video, where he joined his mother and sister and enjoyed a drink together. Aww.

“Soulmates forever, monkeys forever,” wrote Tahira in the caption and added multiple hashtags that perfectly capture the mother-daughter bond - #mamababies, #the7sinsofbeingamother, #vacay and #maldives. Take a look at the video here:

Tahira also scooped out some alone time on her vacation and posed for a picture in a yellow bikini. With her open tresses flying to the wind from the sea, she added tinted shades to give it a more vacay vibe. Ayushmann was the personal photographer for the shot, who clicked it from the profile that he considers best. “Clicked by Ayushmann Khurrana who says this is my best profile,” wrote Tahira. +

Tahira Kashyap’s travel pictures are setting major goals for us, all the while giving us major FOMO. BRB, planning for the next vacation.

