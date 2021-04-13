News updates from HT: Raghav Chadha warns of water scarcity in Delhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Water supply will be hit’: Raghav Chadha warns of scarcity in Delhi, slams Haryana

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairperson Raghav Chadha on Tuesday once again raked up the water dispute between Delhi and Haryana, warning that supply in several areas of the Capital could be affected due to the presence of “untreatable” waste in the water of the Yamuna being sent by the neighbouring state. Read More

Will do our best to save lives, says minister ahead of Maharashtra CM's address

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will on Tuesday taken a decision about imposing strict guidelines in the state battling a massive spike in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and related deaths, minister Aslam Shaikh said. Read More

Tripura: Pradyot Kishore to take oath as autonomous council chief on April 20

After a thumping victory in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls, all the 18 winning candidates of the regional political party, Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma. Read More

‘Already played a few little pranks on me’: Maxwell talks about his ‘close’ friendship with Indian cricketer

Glenn Maxwell has started his Indian Premier League 2021 campaign on a positive note. Read More

Step inside Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai home, a nod to her Himachali roots. See pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut maintains a 5 BHK flat in Mumbai, and a European-style mansion in her home town, Manali. Earlier this year, she had hosted a party for her Tejas team, giving a fans a good look at her flat. Read More

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli shares post practice selfie with AB de Villiers and Harshal Patel

A tweet by Virat Kohli, who is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL), has gone viral. Read More

‘Doses approved by US regulators…’: Centre on vaccines, Remdesivir use | Covid

The Centre on Tuesday said doctors should ensure "rational and judicious" use of anti-viral drug Remdesivir, underlining it is to be given only to serious COVID-19 patients in hospitals and is not to be used in home settings. Watch



