Will do our best to save lives, says minister ahead of Maharashtra CM's address

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will on Tuesday taken a decision about imposing strict guidelines in the state battling a massive spike in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and related deaths, minister Aslam Shaikh said. Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8.30pm.

Uddhav Thackeray, during an all-party meeting last week, hinted that a lockdown will be clamped in the state to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases. He held a meeting with members of the state Covid-19 task force on Sunday and said a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be prepared after holding consultations.

“The CM will take a decision related to imposing strict SOPs today. We have to break the chain of transmission of infection. We could have avoided lockdown if the number of cases was less. The government will do its best to save lives,” Aslam Shaikh said according to news agency ANI ahead of Thackeray’s address. "Maharashtra chief minister has already spoken to members of the Covid-19 task force. He also held discussions with political leaders, including those from opposition parties, and with members of industries. We tried a weekend lockdown, night curfew and other measures," Shaikh was also quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Maharashtra reported the highest single-day infections at 63,294 on Sunday but the cases dropped significantly to 51,751 on Monday due to a fewer number of tests conducted over the weekend, taking the tally to 34,58,996. The death toll in the state is 58,245 as of Monday.

Shaikh also said the government was assessing the possible implications of lockdown. "Some members said that if a lockdown is to be announced, it should be for a period of minimum 21 days while others demanded that the lockdown should be for 14 days,” he added.

The minister, while speaking to reporters, also said the government will also have to decide upon guidelines for those returning from Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, adding that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour was not being followed at the gathering. He also said the situation is still under control in the state and that the government was adding 5,300 more beds to the health infrastructure, of which 70 per cent of beds will have the oxygen supply facility.

The Maharashtra government has already imposed lockdowns in some cities, clamped night and weekend curfews to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease. On Monday, it postponed the state board exams of Class 10 and Class 12, which were scheduled to be held later this month.