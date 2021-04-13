IPL 2021: Virat Kohli shares post practice selfie with AB de Villiers and Harshal Patel

IND USA
IPL 2021: Virat Kohli is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League 2021.(RCB/Twitter)
IPL 2021: “Chilling with these dudes post practice,” Virat Kohli wrote while sharing his selfie with AB de Villiers and Harshal Patel.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 07:22 PM IST

A tweet by Virat Kohli, who is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL), has gone viral. He shared a post-practice selfie with his teammates AB de Villiers and Harshal Patel. Since being posted, the picture has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

“Chilling with these dudes post practice,” Kohli wrote. He also tagged AB de Villiers and Harshal Patel. Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has gathered more than 47,000 likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Pawri ho rahi,” wrote a Twitter user with reference to an online trend which went viral a few months ago. “Best wishes for tomorrow boys,” shared another. Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to go up against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 14 in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What are your thoughts on Virat Kohli’s selfie with AB de Villiers and Harshal Patel?

