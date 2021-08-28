News Updates from HT: Rajnath Singh to commission ICG's offshore patrol vessel today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh to commission Vigraha, indigenous patrol vessel, today

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh is set to commission the Indian Coast Guard (ICG)'s offshore patrol vessel (OPV) Vigraha, seventh in the series, on Saturday, his office has said. According to the defence ministry, the 98-meter vessel will be based in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam (Vizag) and will be operated by a company of 11 officers and 110 sailors. Read more

Navi Mumbai Metro may soon be on track, oscillation trials begin today

The Indian Railways' Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO) will begin conducting oscillation trials from Saturday for a section of the Metro rail system in Navi Mumbai to ensure the safety and quality of the rides ahead of its planned commencement later this year. Read more

As Delhi schools set to reopen, medical experts urge caution

Medical experts on Friday welcomed the Delhi government's decision to reopen schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the national capital but advised parents to tread with caution by teaching Covid protocols to children. Read more

Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military for first time under Biden: Official

A senior Pentagon official held talks with the Chinese military for the first time since President Joe Biden took office in January to focus on managing risk between the two countries, a US official told Reuters on Friday. Read more

Tokyo Paralympics: Paddler Bhavinaben Patel reaches final, will compete for gold medal

Bhavinaben Patel created history by reaching the final of the women's singles class 4 table tennis event at the Tokyo Paralympics after defeating world no. 3 China's Miao Zhang on Saturday. Bhavaniben will now compete for the gold medal on Sunday. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan shares details of water issues at home, apologises to fans

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share that he is facing water issues at home. He said that he woke up at 6 in the morning, as he had an early shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, ‘only to find the water has stopped in the home system’. Read more

Shradhha Kapoor is a modern bride in Falguni Shane Peacock's dreamy couture red lehenga

Wedding season maybe a few months away, but there is plenty of inspiration out there for you to take cues from and nail that bridal look. Shraddha Kapoor's red lehenga from Falguni Shane Peacock's latest collection, showcased on day 5 of India Couture Week 2021, should be on that list too. Read more