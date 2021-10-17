News updates from HT: S Jaishankar to start Israel tour today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jaishankar to start Israel tour today with an aim to cement bilateral ties

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will begin a three-day Israel visit from Sunday, with a day-long halt in Dubai to hold discussions with the UAE leadership over a host of issues. Read more

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, likely to continue for next few hours

Residents in several parts of Delhi on Sunday woke up to cloudy skies, which soon made way for rain, as projected by the Regional Met Centre, New Delhi. Read more

Virat Kohli addresses rumours of Rahul Dravid's appointment as India head coach: 'I have no idea what is happening'

The T20 World Cup marks the end of Shastri's tenure as the team's head coach and if rumours are to be believed, India batting legend Rahul Dravid is likely to replace him. Read more

Apple Watch Series 7 first impressions: Bigger is better, right?

Apple follows its core formula of “make crucial aspects bigger” with the watch after applying it on the iPhone 13 models. No, the battery doesn’t go big but it is the display. Read more

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s lawyer on how his strategy was different from Aryan Khan’s case: ‘I got jail custody'

Advocate Ayan Khan has said his clients Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had much more higher quantity of drugs on them than what Aryan Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant had on him. Read more

‘Pilates girl’ Sara Ali Khan’s workout video is all the fitness inspo we need for today

The weekend is here. In case you are looking for some fitness motivation to get out of bed and hit the gym, let Sara Ali Khan serve you with the same. Read more

