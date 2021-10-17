Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, likely to continue for next few hours

Residents in several parts of Delhi on Sunday woke up to cloudy skies, which soon made way for rain, as projected by the Regional Met Centre, New Delhi. “Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi (Narela, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Mahrauli, Chhatarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar and Dera Mandi,” the met centre, which issues weather forecasts for Delhi-NCR and northwest India, said in its 3:30am bulletin.

In an updated 6:35am bulletin, the agency said that light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, as well as parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The early morning rain in the national capital is also in line with the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast from around 5am, in which the weather body said that isolated places across the Capital would see light rain/drizzle “during the next two hours."

News agency ANI also shared visuals of showers lashing the Delhi-NCR region.

Previously, Delhi received heavy rain on several days in August-September, during the peak of the monsoon season. A particularly intense spell of rain, on September 11, resulted in flooding at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the busiest airport in the country, and one of the busiest in Asia, as well as globally.