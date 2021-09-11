Rain floods Delhi airport forecourt, flights delayed due to bad weather

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi was flooded due to heavy rain which lashed the national capital on Saturday. The Delhi Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Twitter that the situation lasted for a "short while".

"Due to heavy downpour passengers encountered waterlogging for a short while. The on-ground team was immediately mobilized and the operations are back to normal since 9 am," DIAL tweeted.

A dried forecourt of Delhi airport in seen in the photo tweeted by DIAL.

It also followed it up with the latest video which showed the forecourt of the Delhi airport completely free of water.

DIAL's tweet came after images and videos surfaced on social media showing aircraft on the partially flooded tarmac of Delhi airport.

Delhi Airport was flooded on Saturday morning because of heavy rainfall.

An unverified video showed people standing with their luggage trolleys in the forecourt area and water all around.

"Forecourt of T-3 Flooded.. flight operations affected following heavy rain in Delhi," a user Sanjeev Jasrotia said on Twitter while posting the video.

Forecourt of T-3 Flooded.. flight operations affected following heavy rain in Delhi.#DelhiRains#Delhiairport pic.twitter.com/tijAmbqXcs — sanjeev jasrotia (@sanjeevfocus) September 11, 2021

News agency PTI reported that five flights were diverted this morning due to bad weather conditions.

Four domestic flights - two of SpiceJet and one each of IndiGo and Go First - were diverted to Jaipur. One international flight - Emirates flight from Dubai to Delhi - was diverted to Ahmedabad, PTI further reported.

Water is seen on the floor in one of the areas of Delhi airport(Twitter/@Ashoke_Raj)

Delhi received widespread rain on Saturday morning. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital received 97mm rain since Friday morning.

The highly unusual monsoon season this year has yielded 1,100 mm of rainfall in Delhi so far, the highest in 46 years, and almost double the precipitation recorded last year, the IMD said.

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, at Anand Parbat in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI Photo)

"The Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, had gauged 1,150 mm of rainfall in the 1975 monsoon season. This year, the precipitation has already hit the 1,100-mm mark and the season has not ended yet," an IMD official said.

Normally, Delhi records 648.9 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, according to the IMD. The monsoon season in Delhi normally starts on June 1 and ends by September 25.