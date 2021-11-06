News updates from HT: Sachin Vaze extorted money from bookies, court told and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sachin Vaze extorted money from cricket bookies: Crime branch to Mumbai court

A metropolitan magistrate court on Saturday extended the police custody of dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze by seven days after special prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap informed the court that the 52-year-old controversial ex-cop has extorted large amounts of money from cricket bookies by threatening to frame them in false cases. Read more…

Bengal doctors' body urges Centre to start Covid booster vaccine programme

The West Bengal Doctors Forum on Saturday wrote to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to roll out a Covid-19 booster vaccination program for all healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW) “as early as possible.” The body said that a booster shot would be an “effective measure” to prevent Covid infection “by maintaining the vaccine efficacy.” Read more…

PM level six times the safe limit; AQI drops to ‘poor’ day after Diwali in Mumbai

On November 5, a day after Diwali, the city’s air quality index (AQI) slipped into the ‘poor’ category after two years. Mumbai’s AQI stood at 215 based on 10 monitoring stations under the Union ministry of earth sciences’ system of air quality and weather forecasting and research (SAFAR) as compared to 107 (moderate) in 2020 and 75 (moderate) in 2019. Read more…

Pakistan Taliban demand prisoner release as ground for talks with Islamabad: Report

The Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have demanded the release of a number of prisoners as a ground for talks with Islamabad aimed at achieving a full ceasefire negotiation, according to news agency Reuters. Read more…

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are adorable goofballs in unseen pic shared by KL Rahul, see here

Indian cricketer KL Rahul treated Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fans to a new, unseen picture of the couple. The sportsman shared a picture featuring him and the couple to wish Virat on his birthday. Read more…

'We all know your cricketers' reputation': Harbhajan hits out at Pakistan trolls over fixing claims

Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday lashed out at Pakistan fans accusing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of fixing the T20 World Cup game against Afghanistan. The trend started after India's resounding eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in their third game of the campaign and took off again on Friday night after the Men in Blue registered a win of similar margin against Scotland in Dubai. Read more…

