News updates from HT: Senior doctor among 8 dead after Delhi’s Batra hospital runs out of oxygen, and all latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Won’t stop at 8, says Batra hospital after patients die due to oxygen disruption

Eight patients with coronavirus disease (Covid-19), including a senior doctor, have died at Batra hospital in Tughlakabad Industrial Area due to a shortage of liquid medical oxygen. The hospital had raised an alarm at 7 am after it did not receive supplies from the allocated vendor. Read more

Reliance rallies Covid-19 efforts, becomes largest producer of medical-grade liquid oxygen from a single location

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), one of the most profitable private firms in India, has rallied its resources "on a war footing" to combat the incessant oxygen crisis in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-battered country, the company said in a statement on Saturday. Read more

Centre extends tax-related compliance dates in view of Covid-19. Check details

Timelines for certain compliances in view of the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation have been extended after receiving requests from taxpayers, tax consultants and other stakeholders across India, a government statement informed on Saturday. Read more

‘Time to fulfil your duties’: Sonia Gandhi to Centre, states on Covid crisis

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday asked state governments and the Centre to wake up from their slumber and respond to the crisis brought forth by the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). In a video message, she said that it is time for governments to fulfil their duties. Read more

IPL 2021: Kane Williamson replaces David Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

Kane Williamson has replaced David Warner as captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the New Zealand skipper will lead the side in the remainder of IPL 2021, the franchise announced on Twitter. Read more

Salman Khan says he looks 'the same age' as Disha Patani in Radhe, accepts kissing her through tape

After receiving some online flak for getting yet another, much younger female actor to star opposite him, Salman Khan has cracked a joke about the issue. Read more

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Moringa to haldi, health mantras she swears by

Zero actor Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. And the actor, model, producer, entrepreneur and new mother has always sworn by a healthy lifestyle and holistic living. Read more