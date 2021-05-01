Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Moringa to haldi, health mantras she swears by

Zero actor Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. And the actor, model, producer, entrepreneur and new mother has always sworn by a healthy lifestyle and holistic living. Whether it's drinking kaali mirch chai, lathering her face with home made masks, her fitness routine or incorporating superfoods into her everyday diet, Anushka Sharma could easily be the ambassador for all things healthy. The Phillauri actor recently welcomed her daughter, Vamika, with cricketer husband, team India and Mumbai Indians captain Virat Kohli, and during, just like before, her pregnancy Anushka stuck to her diet and fitness routine to a tee. On her 33rd birthday, here are some of the healthy mantras the Aye Dil Hai Mushkil actor swears by:

Oil pulling

Taking to her Instagram feed, Anushka shared her morning oil pulling routine which is great for maintaining oral hygiene and overall health. Sharing about the routine in July of 2020, Anushka wrote, "Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as "kavala" or "gandusha" , a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out . This action is excellent for dental hygiene & health and also draws out toxins in the body."





Workout to improve fitness, skin and hair

In an interview with Vogue in 2015, Anushka had shared that it is important to exercise as it not only keeps one healthy and fit but also improves quality of skin and hair. She had said, "It is important to exercise not just to be healthy and fit but it even reflects on your skin and hair. I am very particular about my workouts and try not missing it even when I'm shooting.” This stands true as exercise not only boosts metabolism, improves circulation, improves one's mood, sleep patterns but the combined result of this along with proper hydration does reflect on one's skin and hair too in the long term.

Yoga

Anushka swore by working out even during her pregnancy, taking to her Instagram she shared a photo of herself doing a headstand with the help of husband Virat Kohli. She shared the post with the caption, "As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant( after a certain stage)barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe."

Haldi

During the initial months of the coronavirus outbreak, Anushka shared several immunity boosting tips. One such Instagram story was about boosting immunity by consuming haldi or turmeric paste in the morning. She wrote, “Boost your immunity, start the morning with Haldi”.

Alkaline water and lime water

Anushka also has lemon water, and alkaline water to boost her immunity. Posting to her stories a picture of a jug and a glass of lime water, she wrote, “Next up - lemon water”. About the alkaline water she shared, “Last thing on the immunity boost menu - alkaline water. That’s it! Over and Out.” Having lemon water in the morning promotes hydration, improves skin, supports weight loss, is a good source of vitamin C and also improves breath. Alkaline water on the other hand is controversial as some research claims it has no benefits and regular water is best, while other research find that drinking alkaline ionized water may have benefits for those who have high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol.

Moringa

Anushka had also shared stories of other immunity boosting foods like her moringa bhaji. Posting a picture of moringa leaves and rasam, the PK actor wrote, “Immunity boosting food”. Moringa is known to be rich in antioxidants, improve hair and skin quality, lower blood sugar level, reduce inflammation and lowers cholesterol among other benefits.