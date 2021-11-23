News updates from HT: Serum Institute to resume supply of Covishield to COVAX and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Serum Institute to resume supply of Covishield to COVAX

Adar Poonawalla's Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, will, according to reports, soon resume its supply of Covishield, the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), under the COVAX programme. Read more

Galwan clash hero Colonel Santosh Babu awarded Maha Vir Chakra posthumously

Colonel B Santosh Babu, 37, who was killed during the clash with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in 2020, was on Tuesday posthumously awarded Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) for extraordinary courage and leadership, by President Ram Nath Kovind. Read more

Former Haryana Congress MP Ashok Tanwar expected to join TMC

Former Congress Member of Parliament Ashok Tanwar is expected to join Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi on Tuesday, people aware of the matter said. Read more

Vir Das loses International Emmy to Call My Agent, shares pic of medal and ‘fantastic salad’. See photos from ceremony

Actor-comedian Vir Das who got nominated for the International Emmys Awards 2021 for his Netflix comedy special, Vir Das: For India, shared his nomination medal and a picture of a salad from the awards venue in New York City. Read more

'The quality hasn’t gone anywhere, only our thinking had changed': Chopra attempts to settle the Ashwin vs Chahal debate

R Ashwin or Yuzvendra? This debate is never-ending, specifically over the course of the last year. Every time there is a bilateral series or an ICC event, everyone starts asking one question. Read more

Virat Kohli shares pics of ‘cool’ cat he met at practice. Anushka Sharma reacts to viral post

A post shared by Virat Kohli about hanging out with a cat has left people smiling. In the share, the cricketer posted about a ‘cool’ cat he met while at practice. Read more

Nick Jonas flaunts his 'arms of Poseidon' in intense workout video, don't miss Priyanka Chopra's reaction

American singer and Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, showed off his ripped physique and dedicated workout routine in the latest gym video. Watch here

Maruti Suzuki Celerio and how it achieves India's best petrol mileage

The updated 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio was launched in the Indian car market amid much fanfare earlier this month and while the Celerio now gets a host of changes - from its exterior styling to cabin layout, it is its ARAI-certified mileage of 26.68 kmpl that made the biggest headlines. Read more

