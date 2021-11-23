Vir Das loses International Emmy to Call My Agent, shares pic of medal and ‘fantastic salad’. See photos from ceremony

Actor-comedian Vir Das who got nominated for the International Emmys Awards 2021 for his Netflix comedy special, Vir Das: For India, shared his nomination medal and a picture of a salad from the awards venue in New York City.

On Tuesday, Vir's show lost the prestigious award to France's Call My Agent. Vir then shared a picture of a nomination medal and a bowl of salad from the ceremony and tweeted, “I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the.”

I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys pic.twitter.com/BUmOpjzUjr — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 23, 2021

Vir's fans and followers gave reaction to his tweet. A fan wrote, “While India honour our comedians with #FIR, cases and abuses, they making our country proud globally @thevirdas." The Netflix contingent at the ceremony. Netflix contingent at the ceremony.

Vir recently landed himself in controversy when he posted a video on YouTube titled ‘I come from two Indias.' The video was from his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. A part of the video in which he said ‘Indian men worship women during the day and gang-rape them at night’, went viral on the internet.

Read More: Kangana Ranaut wants action against Vir Das after bit from his show goes viral, he offers clarifications

On November 16, Vir issued a statement, following the criticism on the video. An excerpt from his statement read: “It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. That's the point of the video and the reason for the applause.”

Also part of the Netflix troupe at the awards ceremony was Nawazuddin Siddiqui, nominated for his role in Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON