Vir Das talks about his Two Indias monologue, ‘I am here to do my job. I won't stop’

Actor-comedian Vir Das received backlash for his international show, Two Indias. On Monday, Vir, who is nominated for the International Emmys Awards 2021 for his Netflix comedy special, Vir Das: For India, spoke about the controversy and said that his monologue was just a satire and as a comedian, he will continue doing his job.

In an exclusive chat with India Today, when he was asked about the inspiration behind his controversial monologue, ‘I come from two Indias,’ he said, “I was just doing a show. We were full, and it was my audience and I wrote a piece. I don't think you ever hope to start a conversation. I think you just hope to make people laugh in the room.” He added, “I am here to do my job and will continue. I won’t stop. My job is to make people laugh and if you don’t find it funny, don’t laugh.”

When asked if he was expecting such a response from the public, he told NDTV, "A comedian puts out satire and if it's the good of the country and the bad of the country ending in the good of the country. I think that's something that you should want to come together in - I can't expect what happens when I put out a piece of content. It's jokes. It's not in my hands," he said.

Last week, Vir uploaded a video of his performance at the Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. In the six-minute clip, Vir described two contrasting faces of the country and referred to many controversial topics. Short clips from the monologue, specifically the part where he said, “I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night” were posted on social media.

Read More: Kamya Panjabi supports Vir Das’ ‘Two Indias’ monologue, hopes the ‘other side’ of India changes with ‘hard work’

Following criticism over the clip, Vir issued a statement on his Twitter handle on November 16. An excerpt from his statement read: “It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. That's the point of the video and the reason for the applause.”

Vir's Netflix comedy special, Vir Das: For India, got nominated in the Comedy category at the 49th International Emmy Awards which is taking place in New York City on November 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON