Virat Kohli shares pics of ‘cool’ cat he met at practice. Anushka Sharma reacts to viral post

“A quick hello from a cool cat at practice,” Virat Kohli posted while sharing two images.
The image shows Virat Kohli with a cat.(Instagram/@virat.kohli)
The image shows Virat Kohli with a cat.(Instagram/@virat.kohli)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 11:00 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A post shared by Virat Kohli about hanging out with a cat has left people smiling. In the share, the cricketer posted about a ‘cool’ cat he met while at practice. The post is now going viral and chances are it’ll leave you happy. The share has also gathered several reactions, including one from actor Anushka Sharma.

“A quick hello from a cool cat at practice,” Virat Kohli posted along with a cat emoticon. He shared two images. Both of the pictures show the ace cricketer sitting with the cute feline on his lap.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared less than an hour ago, the post has already gathered more than 1.2 million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma simply wrote, “Hello billi,” while reacting to the post. She also added a woman raising hand emoji with her comment.

Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli cat post.(Instagram/@virat.kohli)
Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli cat post.(Instagram/@virat.kohli)

“That is the luckiest cat,” posted an Instagram user. Many also shared heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the pictures shared by Virat Kohli? Aren’t they adorable?

